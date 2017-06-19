The 11th annual Play a Round for Kids charity golf tournament is slated for Monday, June 19, 2017, at the championship Omni Interlocken Golf Club, a semi-private course just a few minutes northwest of Denver, Colorado. All proceeds from the event benefit the children in treatment at Mount Saint Vincent, who suffer from severe emotional and behavioral challenges due to trauma, mental illness, abuse or neglect.

Participants will enjoy sweeping panoramic views of the Rockies and the Front Range and undulating elevation changes of up to 400 feet.

In addition to 18 holes of golf, players will be treated to breakfast, a Bloody Mary bar, putting contest, an awards luncheon, and more.

The most unique feature of the course is the fact that the highest point in elevation between Denver and Boulder is on the course itself. From that vantage point, tournament players will be able to see the skyline of downtown Denver, Denver International Airport, Pikes Peak, and Boulder’s Flatirons. “The views are spectacular,” said Omni’s Head Golf Professional Chris Woods. He noted that the course is designed for golfers of all levels of ability.

Included in each registration are two free drink tickets, entrance in a putting contest, two Mulligans, and a three-foot “lifeline.”

Registration is now open! Tournament sponsorships are also available. Contact Shawna Mounsey at smounsey@msvhome.org for details.

Thank You to Our Tournament Sponsors

GOLF COURSE SPONSOR Awards Luncheon Scott and Susan Brown Foursome Photos Breakfast Hole in One Contest

Corporate Foursomes

Dell Technologies Kroenke Sports RD Pipeline Lon and Brenda Sears

Tournament Agenda

7:00 to 8:45 am Registration 7:00 to 8:30 am Driving range open 7:00 to 8:30 am Bloody Mary bar 8:50 am Welcome and rules of play 9:00 am Shotgun start 1:30 pm Awards luncheon

